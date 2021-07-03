Covaxin 93% effective against severe Covid: Ph-3 study

Covaxin 93% effective against severe Covid-19, phase 3 study reveals

the company claimed that the vaccine is also 63% effective against asymptomatic Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 03 2021, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 07:34 ist
A vial of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

In what Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech claims is the largest efficacy trial in India across 25 trial sites, the company claims its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is 93% effective against severe Covid-19 and 79% effective against mild, moderate and severe Covid-19 disease.

In a pre-print paper that is yet to be peer-reviewed, the company claimed that the vaccine is also 63% effective against asymptomatic Covid-19 and 65% effective against the Delta variant.

It also claimed that the vaccine is well tolerated with minimal adverse events after immunisation.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Covaxin
Bharat Biotech

