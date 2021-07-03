Covaxin 93% effective against severe Covid-19, phase 3 study reveals

In what Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech claims is the largest efficacy trial in India across 25 trial sites, the company claims its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is 93% effective against severe Covid-19 and 79% effective against mild, moderate and severe Covid-19 disease.
COVAXIN® Proven SAFE in India's Largest Efficacy Trial. Final Phase-3 Pre-Print Data Published on https://t.co/JJh9n3aB6V pic.twitter.com/AhnEg56vFN
— BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) July 2, 2021
In a pre-print paper that is yet to be peer-reviewed, the company claimed that the vaccine is also 63% effective against asymptomatic Covid-19 and 65% effective against the Delta variant.
It also claimed that the vaccine is well tolerated with minimal adverse events after immunisation.
