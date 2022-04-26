Covaxin, Corbevax, ZycovD get DCGI's restricted emergency use authorisation nod for children aged 5-12

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The DCGI has also granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Zydus Cadila's ZycovD for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen. Meanwhile, restricted emergency use authorisation has also been granted to Corbevax for those aged 5-12.

भारत की कोविड से लड़ाई अब और अधिक मज़बूत @CDSCO_INDIA_INF ने >6 से <12 आयुवर्ग के लिए 'Covaxin' >5 से <12 आयुवर्ग के लिए 'Corbevax' 12 से ऊपर के आयुवर्ग के लिए 'ZyCoV-D' की 2 डोज को 'Restricted Use in Emergency Situations' की मंज़ूरी दी है। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 26, 2022

