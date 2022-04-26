3 Covid jabs get DCGI's green signal for kids aged 5-12

Covaxin, Corbevax, ZycovD get DCGI's restricted emergency use authorisation nod for children aged 5-12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2022, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 13:59 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet. 

The DCGI has also granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Zydus Cadila's ZycovD for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen. Meanwhile, restricted emergency use authorisation has also been granted to Corbevax for those aged 5-12. 

 

More to follow...

