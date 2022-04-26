Covaxin gets DCGI's restricted emergency use authorisation nod for children aged 6-12

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years, reported ANI quoting sources.

#COVID19 | DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) gives restricted emergency use authorisation to BharatBiotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

More to follow...

