Covaxin gets DCGI's restricted emergency use authorisation nod for children aged 6-12

Covaxin gets DCGI restricted EUA nod for 6-12 age group

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2022, 12:51 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years, reported ANI quoting sources. 

Drugs Controller General of India
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Covaxin
Bharat Biotech

