Covaxin recommended by expert panel for 2-18-year-olds

In a major development, the Subject Expert Committee has recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged two years and above.
Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given a recommendation to DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for the use of BharatBiotech's Covaxin for 2-18 year olds: Official sources
— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Why the United States dominates the Nobels
In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space
DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual
DH Toon | Keeping people in dark amid power crisis
Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble
The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair
Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football