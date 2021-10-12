Covaxin recommended by expert panel for 2-18-year-olds

In a major development, the Subject Expert Committee has recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged two years and above.

Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given a recommendation to DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for the use of BharatBiotech's Covaxin for 2-18 year olds: Official sources — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

