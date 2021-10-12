Covaxin recommended by expert panel for 2-18-year-olds

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2021, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 13:38 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

In a major development, the Subject Expert Committee has recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged two years and above. 

More to follow...

Covaxin
Bharat Biotech
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

