Covaxin trial data published as per protocol, Bharat Biotech tells SC

Bharat Biotech International Ltd has told the Supreme Court that it has extensively published the findings of clinical trials for its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' in publicly available reputed peer-reviewed journals, including on its website.

The company, in written submissions, said, "Covaxin has undergone all necessary clinical trials and the Phase 3 Efficacy Trials revealed a 77.8% vaccine against symptomatic Covid-19 disease, through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group."

The efficacy against severe symptomatic Covid-19 disease is shown to be 93.4%. The efficacy data demonstrates 63.6% protection against asymptomatic Covid-19, the document filed by advocate Vipin Nair said.

It asked the top court to dismiss a PIL filed by Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and seeking direction to disclose vaccination data, including adverse events.

The company claimed, "not only is the endeavour of the petitioner, defamatory to it, but the unsubstantiated pleas made therein are also likely to cause hysteria and panic during the present global pandemic and promote vaccine hesitancy."

Maintaining that the plea contained vague, sweeping, and omnibus prayers without concrete basis, it alleged the petitioner intends to utilise the jurisdiction of this court for initiating a roving enquiry without pointing out any violation or non-compliance of any statutory provision.

"In the backdrop of the fact that the international community is grappling with an unprecedented global pandemic, which has overwhelmed health infrastructure globally and caused massive amounts of casualties. It is a matter of pride for this nation that a domestically manufactured vaccine has come as a solace for not only India but for the world in these trying times," the company said.

The filing of the present petition is nothing but an abuse of due process and ought to be rejected as being “anti-public interest litigation”, it added.

It also accused the petitioner of being not a bona fide litigant as he had earlier filed a plea seeking segregated data of ‘Rotovac vaccine’ made by the company in Delhi High Court, which was dismissed in 2015 and the top court in 2016 and he did not disclose this in instant PIL.

