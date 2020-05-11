COVID-10 death toll in Gujarat crosses 500-mark, Ahmedabad alone has 400 casualties

The death toll from coronavirus in Gujarat crossed 500 marks on Monday after it reported 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the number of casualties reached 513 in the state of which 400 have died only in Ahmedabad city hospitals.

With a mortality rate of over six per cent, the state continues to be the worst affected state in the country. The state also reported 347 new cases, taking the total cases to 8,542.

To bring down the mortality rate, the Gujarat government is airlifting 7 tons of ayurvedic medicines with the help of central government for the patients and others to boost their immunity. Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi informed in her evening news briefing and also said that a record 235 patients were discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 2780.

Earlier, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria had visited Ahmedabad to guide the doctors on how to contain the mortality.

Meanwhile, with Ahmedabad alone reporting 267 fresh cases, the total number of cases in the city reached 6,089 out of which 400 have passed away during the treatment. According to the data of the health department, Ahmedabad had taken nearly 40 days to cross 3,000 cases while the figure doubled to 6,000 in the past 11 days.

To contain the virus, the authorities on May 7 imposed curfew-like situation in the city with only milk and medicine stores opened till May 15. The officials on Monday announced the opening of home delivery for essential services from May 15 and have mandated cashless transaction.

A release stated that "As an abundant caution to prevent corona spread through currency notes, it has been made mandatory/compulsory to accept the digital mode of payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and other platforms. The new rules also state that "every delivery staff will compulsorily have to download Aroyga Setu App on their mobiles."