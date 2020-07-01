Covid-19: 11 new cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, total state tally 965

Eleven more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 965, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Una district, two each from Hamirpur and Bilaspur and one each from Shimla, Sirmaur and Kangra districts, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said.

In Kangra, a 65-year-old woman from Kuthera village in Palampur tehsil tested positive, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said, adding that she is being shifted to Palampur military hospital. The woman had returned recently from Delhi.

Meanwhile, 28 patients -- 22 from Hamirpur, four from Kangra and one each from Shimla and Mandi-- recovered from the infection on Wednesday, Dhiman said.

So far, 603 people have recovered, while 11 have migrated out of the state, he said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 340 and fatalities at nine.

Kangra has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 109, followed by 84 in Hamirpur, 50 in Solan, 34 in Una, 16 in Shimla, 18 in Bilaspur, nine in Sirmaur, seven in Chamba, six in Mandi, five in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti.