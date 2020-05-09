COVID-19: 15 districts account for 64% of cases

Fourteen districts – out of which only two are in southern India – contribute more than 60% of India’s COVID-19 case, according to new government data that underlines the need to strengthen containment strategies at the state level.

These districts account for 64% of the cases. Out of these, the big cities of Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai account for 47% of the total cases.

Mumbai contributes 61% of Maharashtra cases whereas more than 71% of cases in Gujarat are in Ahmedabad and half of Tamil Nadu cases come from Chennai.

The only two southern districts in the list are Chennai and Hyderabad that contribute 7% of the national caseload. The rest comes from Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Surat, Kolkata, Agra and Bhopal.

The states must strengthen the containment strategies besides undertaking rigorous testing and contact tracing, said an official.

These were among the 20 districts where a central team was sent last week to review the COVID-19 management strategies adopted by the states.

Among the big five cities, Mumbai has the highest doubling rate of 19.4 days while Chennai is the worst at 6.2 days. The doubling rate for Ahmedabad, Pune and Delhi are 17.8 days, 11 days and 7.1 days. For comparison, the national doubling rate is 10 days.

Because of the risks posed by these districts, the Centre on Saturday once again dispatched teams of officials to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to assist the state governments. A central team has already visited Maharashtra.

There are some improvements too. Vadodara and Kurnool that were among the worst districts about a fortnight ago are not out of the woods. But Kolkata with a fatality rate of 10% - the highest in the country – is a new inclusion.