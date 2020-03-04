COVID-19: 154 persons kept under under surveillance for being in contact with Delhi and Hyderabad cases

Government health officials have kept 154 persons who were in contact with the two COVID-19 positive persons in Delhi and Hyderabad under observation to check if they develop any symptoms of novel coronavirus infection.

“We traced 88 contacts for the Delhi resident and 66 for the Telangana person. They are under observation.” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said here on Wednesday.

Two other Telangana individuals with high viral load are in isolation at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad. One has a travel history to Italy and the second person is his contact. For both, the final results from the NIV are awaited.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the resident of east Delhi has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. A resident of Mayur Vihar, he had travelled first from Italy to Budapest and then from Vienna to Delhi

After reaching Delhi on Feb 25, he met his relatives from Agra and unknowingly transmitted the virus. He entered Delhi a day before the government began medical examination for persons returning from Italy, one of the worst affected countries outside China.

"We have identified 88 people who he came in contact with after coming back to India. We are trying to conduct screening on all those 88 identified people," Kejriwal said.

Fourteen rooms of the south Delhi hotel where the Italian tourists stayed have been sealed, to ensure that the rooms are properly sanitized before putting into use. The same steps have been taken in another south Delhi where they stayed afterwards.

"The Italian passengers are currently in Chhawla ITBP camp and we are preparing to transfer them to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment as they have been found positive," he said.

The Chief Minister said a state-level task force has been constituted to tackle the coronavirus threats in Delhi.

While Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, both under the Union Health Ministry, are the two nodal agencies for COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi government made arrangements in 19 public hospitals and six private hospitals to handle additional cases in case there is a spike.