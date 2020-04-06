COVID-19: 2-year-old tests positive, UP tally at 300

COVID-19: 2-year-old tests positive, UP tally crosses 300

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 06 2020, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 20:37 ist
Representative image.

A two and a half-year-old child tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh even as the total number of cases in the state jumped to 305 on Monday.

Additional chief secretary, home, Avaneesh Awasthi told reporters here that of the 27 cases reported on Monday as many as 21 were members of Tableegh-e-Jamaat.

He asked the Jamaat members to come forward and get themselves tested if they had attended the recent religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Awasthi said that the rising number of coronavirus patients in the state was a cause for concern and that it might prompt the state government to continue the lockdown in the state after April 14, when the 21-day period would end.

According to the doctors at the KG Medical University here, a two and a half-year-old child was admitted to the hospital after being tested positive for the virus infection.

The child's mother had also tested positive earlier but was cured and discharged from the hospital a few days back.

So far three people had died from Coronavirus in the state while 22 had recovered and discharged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 