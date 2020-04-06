COVID-19: 2-year-old tests positive, UP tally crosses 300

A two and a half-year-old child tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh even as the total number of cases in the state jumped to 305 on Monday.

Additional chief secretary, home, Avaneesh Awasthi told reporters here that of the 27 cases reported on Monday as many as 21 were members of Tableegh-e-Jamaat.

He asked the Jamaat members to come forward and get themselves tested if they had attended the recent religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Awasthi said that the rising number of coronavirus patients in the state was a cause for concern and that it might prompt the state government to continue the lockdown in the state after April 14, when the 21-day period would end.

According to the doctors at the KG Medical University here, a two and a half-year-old child was admitted to the hospital after being tested positive for the virus infection.

The child's mother had also tested positive earlier but was cured and discharged from the hospital a few days back.

So far three people had died from Coronavirus in the state while 22 had recovered and discharged.