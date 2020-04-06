50, including doctors, quarantined in Bikaner

COVID-19: 50 people, including doctors, quarantined in Bikaner as woman tests positive after death

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2020, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 10:27 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Over 50 people, including doctors and nursing staff of a hospital in Bikaner, have been quarantined after samples taken from a 60-year-old woman, who died here on Friday, tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

The staff at the state-run PBM Hospital had handed over the body of the woman to her family members on Friday afternoon but the results of the test for COVID-19 came at night, they said. By then, the family members had already cremated the body, the officials added.

An inquiry was ordered after the matter came to light. Realising the mistake, a rapid response team was rushed to quarantine the family members, they said.

"After the matter came into light, a report has been sought from the medical college principal and hospital superintendent," Bikaner district collector Kumar Pal Gautam said. 

