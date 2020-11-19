Covid-19: 77% daily cases, deaths reported from 10 states; Centre sends teams to four states

Three in every four new cases reported in India on Thursday were from ten states, including Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka, even as active caseload fell under 5% mark while recoveries overtook daily infections continuously for the past 47 days.

As the country added 45,576 new cases, the Centre rushed teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to visit districts with a high number of Covid-19 cases and support the state's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

The decision to send teams to Rajasthan and Haryana came following the surge in daily cases in Delhi -- which reported the highest number of cases in the country on Wednesday -- and its spillover effect being observed in these states.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria will head the team to Haryana while NITI Ayog member Dr VK Paul will lead the team to Rajasthan. NCDC Director SK Singh and Additional Director General (DGHS) Dr Swastcharan will lead the teams to Gujarat and Manipur respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 45,576 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours while the recoveries registered was 48,493, resulting in a net reduction of 2,917 cases from the active caseload.

"India’s active caseload has fallen under the 5% mark on Thursday. This trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s Active Caseload. It has ensured that India’s present active caseload of 4,43,303 consists of just 4.95% of India’s Total Positive Cases," the Ministry said.

New recoveries outnumbering the daily new cases every 24-hour cycle has also improved the recovery rate to 93.58%. The total recovered cases stand at 83,83,602 while the gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 79,40,299.

Ten states -- Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu -- account for 77.28% of the fresh cases in the country. Delhi reported 7,486 cases, Kerala recorded 6,419 new cases while Maharashtra registered 5,011 new cases.

When it comes to recoveries, these ten states again top the list accounting for 77.27% of the total discharges. With 7,066 persons recovering from Covid-19 Kerala saw the most number of recoveries. Delhi registered another 6,901 daily recoveries while Maharashtra reported 6,608 new recoveries.

Of the 585 new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, 79.49% have been from ten states. Delhi accounted for 22.39% or 131 deaths followed by Maharashtra (100) and West Bengal (54).