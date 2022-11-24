Covid-19: Active cases down to 5,881

Covid-19: Active cases down to 5,881

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Nov 24 2022
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 12:04 ist

India saw a single day rise of 408 coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,46,70,483, while active cases further declined to 5,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,601 with five fatalities, which include four reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Rajathan in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 165 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The number of recoveries increased to 4,41,34,001, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.88 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

