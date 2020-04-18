COVID-19: Assam CM appeals to six states to take care of its people

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called up his counterparts in six states including Karnataka to take care of its residents stuck there due to the lockdown and fear of coronavirus.

Sonowal called up chief ministers of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan and requested them for the ‘safe keeping’ of the people of Assam stranded in their states by providing food, shelter, and security.

“I will be grateful to you if you please direct your respective district administrations for the safekeeping of the people of Assam who for the sake of their professional, academic, medical and other requirements got stranded in your respective states," said an official statement quoting Sonowal.

The statement said the state government also sent letters to different state governments requesting them to help the stranded people of Assam. "Chief Minister Sonowal also told them that in Assam the entire government machinery has been alerted to provide ‘safekeeping’ including food, accommodation, and security if people from other states of the country got stuck up in Assam in view of COVID 19 lockdown. The Chief Minister also apprised them of the prevailing situation in Assam especially in view of coronavirus outbreak and the steps taken by Assam government in terms of real-time medical intervention and infrastructural up-gradation for the management of COVID 19 outbreak," it said.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that so far more than 4.32 lakh people from Assam, who remained stranded in other states got in touch with the state government through its helpline number seeking financial assistance. The state government is planning to offer some financial assistance to such people, belonging to the lower and lower-middle-income groups.

Assam has reported 34 COVID-19 positive cases so far of which 12 have already recovered and discharged from hospitals. One person succumbed to the virus.