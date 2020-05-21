COVID-19: Assam goes for 'ruthless' quarantine after spike in positive cases

Alarmed by the recent spurt in COVID-19 positive cases, the Assam government has decided to be "ruthless" in enforcing 14-days quarantine for all those returning from the rest of the country.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Thursday that the state could not afford any leniency in enforcing the quarantine, be it at home or in government centres in order to achieve its target to prevent mass infection.

"We have decided to adopt a policy of ruthless quarantine with a human heart. This means, we will be very strict in enforcing quarantine and at the same time will take care of the problems faced by those coming back from outside of their family members during the 14-days. From now onwards, the health department will spend Rs. 500 per day for food of each lodged in institutional quarantine centres. For those spending the quarantine in private hotels, the government will pay Rs. 2,000 per day for room rent and Rs. 500 for food," Sarma said.

Those coming negative in tests after seven days, the deputy commissioner will take a call to allow them to go home. Then again the government will pay another Rs. 2,000 as one-time assistance and Rs. 500 for transportation during the next seven days of quarantine, he said.

"We have formed committees at the village level and instructed the district administration and police to strictly enforce the quarantine," Sarma said.

The COVID-19 positive cases in Assam were low compared to the rest of the country till May 4 but the number of cases started increasing after those living in the rest of the country started returning home. The state reported 41 positive cases (mostly Nizamuddin returnees) till April 30 but the number went up to 199 till Thursday (May 21). Eleven positive cases were reported on Thursday, all returned from other states. Of these, 54 have recovered while four died.

Sarma said a total of 37,000 people returned from states in West, South India and Bengal by both road and trains. All those showing symptoms during preliminary screening have been provided institutional quarantine while the rest must be in-home quarantine for 14-days.

The health department also decided to transfer the second installment of Rs. 2,000 each to bank accounts of 3.61 lakh people, who are stranded in other states and decided not to return home.