Covid-19: Assam govt extends night curfew till May 7

  • May 01 2021, 00:25 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 00:25 ist
The restrictions on the movement of individuals from 8 pm to 5 am were to end on Saturday. Credit: iStock Photo

The Assam government on Friday extended the night curfew till May 7, following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The restrictions on the movement of individuals from 8 pm to 5 am were to end on Saturday.

All shops and market places will close by 6 pm, though pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions, being providers of essential services, according to an official order by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah.

Services like electricity, water and sanitation and public transport are also exempt from the purview of the night curfew, it said.

Officials and persons entrusted with election-related work are exempted, too, on production of a valid identity card.

Regarding containment zones, the order said district magistrates shall take the call.

Assam on Friday reported 26 Covid-19 deaths and 3,197 fresh cases. 

