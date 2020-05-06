COVID-19: Assam tea sector suffers Rs 600 Cr loss, govt allows industries to resume work in green zones

Industries and tea gardens in Assam resumed work as the state announced a slew of relaxations amid the extended lockdown with strict instructions to comply with safety measures to avoid COVID-19.

Assam Industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters on Wednesday that a total of 820 industries resumed work, where nearly 28,027 workers are engaged. "Since the industrial sector contributes 39% of the state's revenue, we are taking steps very carefully to resume work to gradually restore the flow of revenue to the state exchequer and provide jobs," he said.

Patowary said over 66,584 MSME units, which gives four lakh direct employment, and over 20 lakh indirect jobs have also resumed work.

Rs. 600 crore loss to tea sector

Patowary said an assessment by Tea Board of India estimated about Rs. 1,000 crore loss to the tea sector in the country due to the lockdown of which Rs. 600 crore was witnessed in Assam. The state produces 51.51% of the country's annual total tea production.

"All 783 big tea gardens and 1.18 lakh small tea gardens have also been reopened and 508 tea factories and 296 bought-leaf factories have also been allowed to function. More than 7.33 lakh workers are engaged in the big tea gardens and about 3 lakh workers are working in the small tea gardens. Regular visits are being made by the department officers for ensuring compliance of COVID-19 guidelines in the industrial units," he said.

Auction of tea has restarted in Guwahati and all tea warehouses have also been opened.

Assam reported 44 COVID-19 positive cases but 34 have already been discharged after recovery and one died. Out of the 33 districts, 29 are in 'Green Zone' while Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, and Morigaon has been included in the list of 'Orange Zones'. The relaxations have not been allowed in the orange zone.

The state government also allowed re-opening of one-third of shops, taxi service and a few other services in the green zones from Monday with a strict instruction to comply with the COVID-19 safety measures.

The state industries and commerce department have engaged global business consultancy firm, Ernst & Young, to study and assess the impact of lockdown on the industrial sector in Assam and suggest a policy framework to attract industries who are planning to move out of China.