COVID-19: Aviation regulator DGCA suspends alcohol tests for all personnel

  • Mar 29 2020, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 19:04 ist
Aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday said it was suspending breathalyser tests, which is done to detect alcohol, for all aviation personnel, including pilots, hours after an Air India union had requested it to do so citing that these tests could spread coronavirus.

The decision comes after SpiceJet said one of its pilots who did not fly any international flight in March had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Due to the "extraordinary" circumstances over COVID-19, and directions issued by high courts in Delhi and Kerala, the DGCA said in an order that breath-analyser tests for "all aviation personnel" was temporarily suspended "at all airports till further orders".

"Every aviation personnel, who is reporting for duty, is required to submit an undertaking in respect of the fact that he or she is not under the influence of alcohol and that he or she has not consumed alcohol/psychoactive substance in last 12 hours from the time of reporting for duty," the DGCA stated.

