Covid-19: B1.617 is a variant of concern, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday for the first time recognised the India-specific double mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 as a “variant of concern”, driving the surge in some of the states, including Maharashtra, after refusing to acknowledge such a link for nearly two months.

“The current surge in cases seen over the last one and half months in some states shows a correlation with the rise in the B1.617 lineage of SARS CoV-2,” Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi said here at a press conference.

The double mutation variant known as B 1617 lineage carries two signature genetic changes known as E484Q and L452R that allow the virus to escape the immune system and spread faster.

According to the INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Consortium) data, it has been seen in 17 states and Union Territories with a significant presence in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat.

Out of the 18,000-plus genetic sequencing of the virus carried out till May 4 by the INSACOG laboratories, more than 1,500 samples carried the double mutation variant.

For weeks, scientists at the INSACOG internally flagged how the B1617 variant was the driving factor behind the second surge at least in Maharashtra, which witnessed more than 60,000 new Covid-19 cases every day at the height of the second peak.

“I think the link is reasonably clear. The government may choose to wait longer until antibody neutralization studies are done, to fully understand reinfections and vaccine escape but based on all available data including other L452R studies, the link seems very strong,” one of the top INSACOG scientists had told DH three weeks ago. Others shared the same conclusion as early as March.

The Health Ministry has now advised the states to strengthen public health response in the regions where the presence of B.1.617 has been noted. Such responses would include increased testing, quick isolation, prevent crowds and inter-mingling of people, wearing masks and vaccinations.

The UK variant (B1.17) was found in 26 states and Union Territories with a significant presence reported in Punjab, Delhi, Telangana and Karnataka.

The South African variant (B1.351) has been seen mostly in Delhi and Telangana but its presence is much lower than the UK variant.