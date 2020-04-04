COVID 19: Big surge in Coronavirus positive cases in UP, tally reach 227

Uttar Pradesh continued to witness a big surge in Coronavirus positive cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday with as many as 55 people testing positive for the virus infection taking the state tally to 227.

Additional chief secretary, home, Avaneesh Awasthi here said that 94 members of Tableegh-e-Jamaat, who had attended the recent religious event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have so far tested positive for Coronavirus.

He said that one thousand 'Jamaat' members had been quarantined. ''Efforts were on to trace the other Jamaat members, who may have attended the Delhi event,'' he added.

Agra also reported a surge in the Coronavirus positive cases as 25 people, including many 'Jamaat' members, tested positive for the virus infection on Saturday.

So far over 3500 samples had been sent for testing. As many as 21 COVID-19 patients had recovered fully and discharged from the hospitals. So far two people had died from Coronavirus in the state.