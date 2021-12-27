Covid-19 booster dose vaccination: How to register, eligibility, what experts say

As countries brace for Covid surges led by the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced "precaution dose" for Indian healthcare and frontline workers that would be administered from January 10.

The "precaution dose" refers to the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine for the fully vaccinated people but PM Modi refrained from using the term "booster dose", as it is generally referred to.

The gap between the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and the third is likely to be nine to 12 months, official sources said.

Which Covid-19 vaccine will be used as the third dose?

The eligible population for the precaution dose would be administered the third dose of the same vaccine they had been given before. As of now, the Centre has not given a nod to mix and match vaccines in the third dose.

Who can get the Covid-19 booster dose in India?

PM Modi has announced the booster dose for healthcare and frontline workers as well as the at-risk population – people aged 60 and more with comorbidities.

More than 61 per cent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. According to the Co-WIN portal, 21,46,06,936 people above 60 years of age are vaccinated against Covid-19.

How can you get the Covid-19 booster dose?

R S Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority, that operates the Co-WIN portal, told ANI that the process for the booster dose registration will be the same as that of the 45-plus category with specified co-morbidities which was opened at the beginning of Covid-19 vaccination drive in India.

“If you are above 60 years of age and have taken both doses and the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering is more than 9 months (39 weeks) then you are eligible,” he told the publication.

“When you will register, it will ask whether you have any co-morbidities or not. If you say yes, you will be able to book and have to show the co-morbidities certificate from a registered doctor at the vaccination centre and then you can get jabs,” he added.

Citizens aged 60 and above will need to provide with a medical certificate to prove that they have the co-morbidities that are specified by the government to get the booster shot.

What are experts saying about it?

As the Centre’s move to start Covid-19 booster dose is applauded by many, experts have shown concern over the vaccine roll-out date.

Dr Dhiren Gupta, a paediatric pulmonologist at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, welcomed the Centre’s decision and told ANI, “But why to wait till January 10. Every day is important in a pandemic. We know that Omicron is increasing at a fast pace. We will get variations of this virus. A booster dose takes approximately three weeks to make sufficient antibodies. The booster vaccination should start within two or three days. Looking at the entire population, we should start it as soon as possible.”

He suggested that the “precaution dose” should be given earlier than the announced date.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that the Centre should ensure the large-scale availability of Covaxin if a mixed match policy is adopted for booster doses for healthcare workers, as the majority of the people have taken Covishield as their first and second doses.

The World Health Organization has not been enthusiastic about booster doses ever since it was started in the Western countries as many developing countries have large populations that have not received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

