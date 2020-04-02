COVID-19: BSF contributes one day's salary of troops to PM-CARES Fund

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday contributed one day's salary of its staffers, totalling over Rs 33.28 crore, to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
"An amount of Rs 33,28,57,504 has been deposited to the PM-CARES account. This amount is the one day salary of the troops and other staffers of the force," a BSF spokesperson said.
The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF is primarily tasked to guard the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.
