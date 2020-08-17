Covid-19 case tally rises to 26.47 lakh, death toll crosses 50,000

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 26.47 L; toll tops 50k

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2020, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 10:39 ist
State Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee (R) felicitates a veterinary doctor of Alipore Zoological hospital for his contribution of taking extensive care of animals amid the coronavirus outbreak, during an event organized by the zoo, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday with a single-day spike of 57,981 infections, while the death toll crossed the 50,000 mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The recoveries surged to 19,19,842, pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total number of tests for detection of Covid-19 also crossed the three crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research data.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 per cent.

There are 6,76,900 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

According to ICMR, a total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested up to August 16 with 7,31,697 samples being tested on Sunday.

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19

