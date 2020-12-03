Covid-19 caseload in India breaches 95-lakh mark

Covid-19 caseload in India breaches 95-lakh mark

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2020, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 11:10 ist
The active Covid-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 95 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89.73 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,73,373 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active Covid-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh.There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which  comprises 4.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh  on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,35,57,647 samples have been tested up to December 1 with 11,11,698 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Union Health Ministry
ICMR
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

5 key moments for the Malayalam film industry in 2020

5 key moments for the Malayalam film industry in 2020

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Regulation by stealth

Regulation by stealth

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

 