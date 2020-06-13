COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Tamil Nadu

As many as 30 COVID-19 deaths, including seven mortalities that took place between May 24 and June 7 in private hospitals in the city, were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, even as the state’s tally zoomed past 42,000-mark.

The state reported 1,989 fresh cases – 1,487 from the state capital of Chennai alone – on Saturday, pushing the tally to 42,687, including 23,409 discharges and 397 deaths. Chennai continued to be the biggest hotspot with 30,444 cases.

Sources said the seven deaths that took place in May and the first week of June were added to the state’s COVID-19 tally after a couple of private hospitals reported them now.

“These hospitals reported the death late and after due process, these moralities were added to the official death toll,” a senior official told DH.

These deaths are not part of the exercise that the Health Department is carrying out to reconciling its coronavirus death figures with the numbers that are mentioned in the death registry of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The state government had earlier this week constituted a committee to scrutinize the death records maintained by the GCC and conclude, after reports emerged that at least 200 deaths of Coronavirus patients in this metropolis in the past few weeks have not been added to the state’s Covid-19 death toll.

Previously unreported COVID-19-related deaths took place on May 24, 28, 31, June 2, 5, and 6 at private hospitals in the city. This includes the death of a 77-year-old man on June 5, who spent a month at a private hospital.

“(The) reconciliation process is going on. We have not added any old deaths now,” Dr. T.S. Selva Vinayagam, Director of Public Health (DPH) told DH.

Twenty-eight of the total 37 districts reported positive cases on Saturday as the state tested 17,911 samples. However, the prevalence of the virus seems to be high in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu that account for 35,618 of the total 42,687 cases in the state, which is over 80 percent.