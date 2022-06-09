Covid-19 cases continue to surge in India: Here’s a look at the one-month trend

The number of Covid-19 cases has again started to worry medical professionals and the government. In a massive spike of nearly 40 per cent, the country on Thursday recorded 7,240 cases, thereby taking the active caseload to 32,498. As per the data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 8 people have died in the last 24 hours.

However, the situation was not similar a month ago. Let us take a look at the trends concerning the Covid-19 cases over the past one month

A surge of over 125% as compared to May 9

As compared to May 9, the country has witnessed a rise of 125.75 per cent in the number of cases on June 9. While the country recorded 3,207 cases on May 9, the number rose to 7,240 on June 9, according to the Health Ministry data.

States have also shown significant change in the number of cases that were reported during this period. In May, Delhi was reporting the highest number of cases as 1,422 cases were recorded in the national capital on May 9. It was followed by Haryana with 513 cases, and Kerala with 381 cases.

However, as per the June 9 data, the number changed significantly with the most number of cases being reported from Maharashtra and Kerala. The duo reported 2,701 and 2,271 cases respectively, accounting for more than 68 per cent of cases together.

Karnataka too has depicted a significant upward trend as the cases rose from 112 to 376 between May 9 and June 9. Telangana and Tamil Nadu have also witnessed a spike during this period, and recorded 116 and 195 cases respectively, on June 9 as compared to only 32 and 47 cases that were registered on May 9 by these states, respectively.

60% rise in cases in the past 15 days

The past 15 days emerged as worrisome for the central and the state governments. The country witnessed a rise of 60.36 per cent in the number of cases that were reported in the past 15 days. The total number of cases that were reported between May 11 and May 25 was 34,503. In contrast, the cases that were recorded in the last 15 days between May 26 and June 9, were 55,330. This can be attributed to the BA.5 and BA.5 sublineages of the Omicron variant.

Amid this surge in cases, the demand for booster doses has also increased throughout the country. The state governments too have started to re-implement certain restrictions and make it compulsory to wear a mask in public places.