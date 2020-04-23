COVID-19 cases continue to surge in J&K, tally touches 427

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in J&K, tally 427

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS,
  • Apr 23 2020, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 19:00 ist

With 20 new samples testing positive, Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness a spike of COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total in the Union Territory (UT) to 427.

“20 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in J&K on Thursday. 19 from Kashmir & one from Jammu division. Total now 427. Jammu-57 and Kashmir-370 (sic),” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

Reports said the highest nine cases were tested positive from the Shopian district followed by Kupwara four, Baramulla three, Bandipora two, Ramban and Budgam one each. District Bandipora has the highest number of cases with 99 patients tested positive for novel coronavirus so-far.

In a single village – Hirpora in south Kashmir’s Shopian district over 40 patients have been tested positive so-far. The village located on historic Mughal Road has less than 1000 households with a population of 2800 souls.

The first corona case from the village was reported on April 8. The patient had returned from Maharashtra days before the lockdown.

Kashmir is among the highest COVID 19 case density areas in the country which is 53 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, Kashmir’s population is seven million. The national average per million population so far is 16. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions,  the Valley has become one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

With the growing number of people testing positive for COVID19, the number of contacts and other suspected cases is also growing exponentially in the UT.

 

