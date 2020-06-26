India tally nears 5 lakh as Covid cases cross 17k-mark

Covid-19 cases cross 17,000-mark in India as tally nears 5 lakh, death toll climbs to over 15,000

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 10:52 ist
Healthcare workers in protective suits arrive at a society to detect COVID-19 suspects in a bid to control the pandemic, at Malad in Mumbai, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo

 The highest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases crossed the 17,000 mark on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

Updated at 8 am, the data showed the daily COVID-19 cases increased by the highest-ever 17,296 infections.

The number of active cases stands at 1,89,463 while 2,85,636 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figures.   

"Thus, around 58.24 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners.  

Of the 407 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 192 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Gujarat, 15 each in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Punjab, six in Karnataka, five in Telangana, four in Rajasthan and two in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have reported one COVID-19 fatality each in the last 24 hours.

