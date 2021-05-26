Covid-19 cases, deaths decline in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir’s second Covid-19 wave seems to have flattened as the deaths and positive cases in the union territory (UT) continue to remain more or less static in the last few days.

On Wednesday, the UT reported 3,037 Covid-19 positive cases and 40 deaths, while the number was 2,964 cases and 53 deaths on Tuesday. Similarly, on Monday, 2,237 positive Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths were recorded, while the number was 3,271 cases and 51 deaths a day earlier.

On May 7, J&K had reported the highest single-day positive cases at 5,443, while on May 17 the UT recorded the highest single-day deaths at 73. However, since May 20, the cases have been on the decline and the spike has not crossed the 4,000 mark.

A senior medico at tertiary care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar said the curve may have flattened but the other side of the peak is not going to be easy. “It’s possibly going to be a more prolonged long-drawn-out process running possibly till early July, That means, even if the curve starts to decline, we will continue to have to deal with a large number of infections every day,” he said.

The doctor said in the first wave last year there was a steady decline. “But this time we are starting from a higher number. Instead of 1,600 or 1,700 cases last year, we are starting from nearly 5,500 cases this time. So it will take that much longer. And during the process at every point of time, you'll have a lot of cases,” he explained.

Out of a total of 3,702 Covid-19 deaths, the UT has recorded 1,419 deaths in 26 days of this month which is over 38 per cent of its total Covid-19-related fatalities. Similarly, out of a total of 2,78,859 positive cases, J&K has recorded 1,02,776 cases in May alone, which is nearly 37 per cent of the total cases.

Health experts believe that the mutant virus is the main reason for the higher number of fatalities in J&K during the second wave.