Covid-19 cases in India breach 66-lakh mark

Covid-19 cases in India breach 66-lakh mark

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 10:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 66 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 55,86,703 pushing the recovery rate to 84.34 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The total coronavirus cases mounted to  66,23,815 with 74,442 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,02,685 with the virus claiming 903 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 9,34,427 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Covid-19 case fatality was recorded at 1.55 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past  50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,99,82,394 samples have been tested up to October 4 with 9,89,860 samples being tested on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

When the largest animal deafens

When the largest animal deafens

Choose the smart way to invest money

Choose the smart way to invest money

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

 