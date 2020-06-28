Covid-19 cases race towards 5.5 lakh-mark, Centre highlights recoveries

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge towards the 5.50 lakh-mark, the government on Sunday highlighted the increasing rate of recovery which has now reached 58.56%.

“The gap between recoveries and active cases has crossed 1,00,000,” the health ministry said noting that 3,09,712 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from healthcare facilities.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

According to the ministry, India’s Covid-19 count increased by 19,906 on Sunday morning taking the total number of cases to 5,28,859 of which 2,03,051 patients were under active medical supervision.

The fatalities due to the infectious disease also spiked by 410, taking the death toll to 16,095.

A separate DH Covid-19 Tracker put the total number of confirmed cases at 5,46,744 at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, marking an intra-day increase of 17,885 new infections. The death toll has also increased by 349 to reach 16,444.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were experiencing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases with both the states accounting for more than 50% of fresh infections.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 28

States such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Kerala and Goa reported their highest daily cases prompting some states to resort to some stringent restrictions to arrest the spread of the disease.

The government has ramped up testing for Covid-19, particularly in Telangana which was testing just 2,013 samples per million population as against 15,140 samples per million in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

The issue is expected to figure in discussions the central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Union Health Ministry is scheduled to have with state government officers on Monday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has set up 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19, including 749 state-run facilities and 287 run by the private sector.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

“Daily more than 2,00,000 samples are being tested. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to 2,31,095. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 82,27,802,” an official statement said.