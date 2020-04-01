COVID-19 cases in India spike by 386, highest in 24 hours

India witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 patients as 386 new cases were reported on Wednesday, a large number on account of travel of members of Tablighi Jamaat after a congregation here last month.

However, the health ministry said the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases did not represent a national trend and was mainly on account of travel by members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

With Tablighi Jamaat event sending states scrambling to trace members who attended the congregation in Nizamuddin locality here, the Centre renewed its appeal to avoid public meetings and gatherings to prevent any further spread of the disease.

On the brighter side, as many as 132 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the infection and discharged from hospitals.

Civil Aviation Ministry, under the Lifeline Udan initiative, operated 74 cargo flights since March 26 to various parts of the country to beef up medical supplies, including that of personal protection equipment, testing kits and masks in remote corners of the nation.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparedness of the armed forces in dealing with the situation. He was told that separate hospitals across the defence network had been identified to exclusively deal with COVID-19 and more than 9000 hospital beds have been made available.

Chief of Army Staff M M Naravane told Singh that 8,500 army doctors and support staff were on standby to extend necessary assistance to the civilian administration, while Air Force Chief R K S Bhadauria said that IAF had ferried 25 tonnes of medical supplies over the past five days.

Briefing reporters here, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said that Railways was preparing to set up 3.2 lakh isolation and quarantine beds by modifying 20,000 coaches.

Modification of 5000 coaches has begun through which 80,000 new isolation beds are expected, he added.

He said the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority also notified that prices of 24 classes of medical devices will be regulated under the drug price control order from Wednesday.

Accordingly, manufacturers of these devices cannot hike the MRP more than 10 % of the previous year’s rate to ensure stability in prices.