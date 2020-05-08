COVID-19 cases in paramilitary forces cross 500 mark

COVID-19 has struck paramilitary forces with around 520 personnel testing positive for the virus infection and at least five dead so far, with Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) accounting for the largest chunk.

There were two deaths in BSF and one each in CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the past few days.

BSF has recorded 210 cases with most of the people testing positive for COVID-19 were deployed in the National capital. On Thursday, the BSF announced the death of two personnel, while 24 fresh cases reported from Tripura.

One of them had a critical kidney ailment and he contracted the infection while at a super-speciality hospital for treatment. The second personnel had died at Safdarjung Hospital on May 4 and the result of his COVID-19 test, which was done after his death, received on Wednesday had confirmed that he had contracted the virus infection.

CRPF has 162 cases with a bulk (137) coming from a battalion based in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar. Many of the CRPF personnel were deployed along with Delhi Police for law and order duty. A CRPF assistant sub-inspector breathed his last in late April while he was on treatment for COVID-19 in New Delhi.

In ITBP, there are 82 cases and one death while CISF has 32 cases and one death, which was that of a constable deployed at the Mumbai Airport. The Shashastra Seema Bal has 17 cases.

With a rise in number of COVID-19 cases in police and paramilitary forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier this month issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and suggested to top officials to consider the option of giving 'work from home' for personnel who are not deployed on the frontline.

It wanted the states to prepare and "effective second line" of defence to make up for police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID-19 infection during the pandemic by deploying home guards, civil defence, NCC cadets and student cadets among others wherever feasible to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

In his letter to states on May 3, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the police and paramilitary personnel are among the frontline workers performing duties to implement lockdown orders and government guidelines for containing the spread of the disease and they are more vulnerable to COVID-19 as they have to interact with the public on a daily basis.

"Instances have been noticed of police and security personnel getting infected. Hence, it is imperative to make police personnel aware of the precautions to be taken while performing their assigned tasks in order to ensure that the strategy adopted for containing COVID-19 spread remains sustainable," he had said.

The MHA said that police stations and other facilities should be sanitised and personnel should be advised to keep themselves safe by practicing proper hygiene and physical distancing. They should be provided with hand sanitisers, soaps, masks, face shield, gloves, safe food, etc. and also train the personnel in their proper usage and disposal.