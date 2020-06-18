COVID-19 cases rise by nearly 13,000; Tally races towards 4 lakh-mark

India on Thursday witnessed its sharpest ever official hike in COVID-19 cases as 12,881 new infections were reported from across the country, as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases touched 3,66,946 out of which 1,94,325 had got discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery rate to nearly 53% by Thursday morning.

On Monday, India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 51.08%, after 7,419 COVID-19 patients were cured across the country in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said.

The total fatalities due to the disease also increased by 334 to touch 12,237.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the seventh day in a row on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu became the second state in the country to register over 50,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra.

With 2,174 people testing positive for the virus, the state saw the biggest spike in coronavirus infections in a day.

Delhi added 2414 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of patients to 47,102.

Of the 334 new deaths reported till Thursday morning, 114 were in Maharashtra, 67 in Delhi, 48 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Haryana, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Karnataka, six each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, five in Rajasthan, three in Bihar, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.

With 520 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's Covid-1919 tally increased to 25,148.

