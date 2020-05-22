COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, 660 new cases and 14 deaths

COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, 660 new cases, 14 deaths

Shemin Joy
  May 22 2020, 17:23 ist
COVID-19 cases are on the surge in the national capital with Friday reporting 660 fresh cases, the highest jump for a single day, and 14 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 12,319 and toll to 208.

Since May 19, Delhi has been recording more than 500 cases a day. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 571 cases while on May 20, it was 534 cases and on May 19, 500 cases.

In the past four days, the capital has reported 2,265 cases while May alone accounted for 8,800 or 71.43% of total cases. According to the latest medical bulletin, 5,897 people have recovered so far since Delhi reported its first COVID-19 case on March 2.

At present, 6,214 people are still under treatment with 2,881 with mild symptoms in home isolation.

A total of 1.60 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 5,870 fresh samples.

On May 14, Delhi had reported 472 cases, the previous highest for a single day while on May 15, 425 cases were recorded while on May 16, it was 438 and 422 on May 17. On May 18, the cases were 299.

