Covid-19: Centre keen to start Covovax vaccine trials for children

The Centre is keen to start clinical trials of Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covovax Covid-19 vaccine, developed by US-based firm Novavax, in children. The country is preparing for a suspected third wave of Covid-19, in which said to be more vulnerable.

NITI Aayog member health Vinod K Paul said, in a press conference, that SII has accomplished its preparatory work and is also “conducting a bridging trial already, which is in advanced stages of completion”.

"I am also hoping that they will start trials on children, which is of special interest to all of us,” he added.

Read | Co-WIN registration for Covid-19 vaccine not mandatory, clarifies Centre

Paul’s comments come a day after US-based firm Novovax reported 90.4 per cent efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine in the Phase 3 trials on 29,960 participants in US and Mexico.

In the trials, the vaccine candidate 'NVX-CoV2373' showed an efficient result of 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe Covid-19 infection. Even in the third-phase trials in UK, the vaccine has shown great result -- 96 per cent efficacy rate.

“What we are learning from the available data is that this vaccine is very safe and it is highly effective. But what makes this vaccine relevant for today is the fact that this vaccine will be produced in India by Serum Institute," Paul said.

SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla hopes to launch Covovax in India by September if it receives a nod from the regulatory board. Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novovax, said on Monday that it’ll initially distribute its vaccine in low-and middle-income countries, including India.