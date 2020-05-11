COVID-19: Centre leaves to states on what to do with train passengers

The central government has left it to states to decide on whether to put passengers arriving in trains starting from Tuesday as part of the partial resumption of Railway services in quarantine.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the travelling passengers will have to adhere to health protocols as prescribed the destination state or union territories.

When asked about whether passengers will be asked to go on quarantine, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the states and union territories where the trains are arriving will prepare health protocols as per the situation there.

Questions were raised about the aspect of what would states do with arriving passengers, including whether they would be put in institutional quarantine or not.

There will be no particular relaxation for passengers reaching railway stations in red zones with regard to their onward journey to their houses.

In Red Zones, two persons are allowed to travel in four-wheelers besides the driver while no pillion rider is not allowed in a two-wheeler. However, taxis or cab aggregators are not allowed in red zones. There are more relaxations in orange and green zones.

According to the SOP, the Ministry Railways will permit the movement of trains in a "graded manner" in consultation with Ministries of Home Affairs as well as Health and Family Welfare.

Only passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations while the movement of passengers as well as their drivers transporting passengers to and fro the railway station will be allowed on the basis of the e-ticket.

Railways will ensure that all passengers are compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed board train. All passengers will be provided with a hand sanitiser at both the entry and exit points at station and in coaches.

Passengers will have to wear face masks or face covers throughout the journey and will have to observe social distancing, the SOP said.