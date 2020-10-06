Covid-19: Centre removes export curbs on N-95 masks

The Centre on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95 masks, which are in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a view to promote outbound shipments of the product.

Earlier, exporters were required to seek licence from the government for export of these masks.

"The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category making all types of masks freely exportable," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In August, a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units was fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licenses to eligible applicants.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said, "India is making for the world: N95 and FFP2 masks can now be exported freely to countries across the world."

Welcoming the decision, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said huge export demand is there in the global market for these masks.