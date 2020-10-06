Covid-19: Centre removes export curbs on N-95 masks

Covid-19: Centre removes export curbs on N-95 masks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2020, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 23:53 ist

The Centre on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95 masks, which are in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a view to promote outbound shipments of the product.

Earlier, exporters were required to seek licence from the government for export of these masks.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category making all types of masks freely exportable," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In August, a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units was fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licenses to eligible applicants.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said, "India is making for the world: N95 and FFP2 masks can now be exported freely to countries across the world."

Welcoming the decision, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said huge export demand is there in the global market for these masks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
masks
Export

What's Brewing

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

 