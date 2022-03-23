Covid-19 | Centre revokes Disaster Management Act provisions: What does this mean for mask mandates, social distancing?

The Centre will not be issuing any orders on Covid-19 containment measures like mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing or barring activities from March 1 after National Disaster Management Authority said that there is no "further need" to invoke Disaster Management Act to deal with the situation.

This could mean that penal action could not be taken against those violating Covid-19 measures under the Disaster Management Act, which was invoked two years ago.

With the country witnessing an "overall improvement" in the pandemic situation, the Centre has now asked states not to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for enforcing Covid-19 containment measures from March 1.

Accordingly, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to Chief Secretaries of states and administrators of Union Territories on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will not be issuing any further orders.

However, he said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisories, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.

Warning that one still needs to remain watchful of the situation keeping the nature of the disease in mind, Bhalla said states and union territories should consider taking prompt and proactive action at the local level as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"I would, therefore, advise all the states/union territories to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for Covid-19 containment measures," he said.

The states and union territories should follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time for Covid-19 management measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including observing Covid-19 appropriate behaviour

Explaining the rationale for the decision, Bhalla said significant capacities have been developed in the last 24 months for various aspects of pandemic management like diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination and hospital infrastructure. He also said the general public has a much higher level of awareness on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

States and union territories also have developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their specific plans for managing the pandemic, he said.

Bhalla also referred to the steep decline in cases in the past one week and said the total caseload in the country now stands at 23,913 (as on Tuesday) and the daily positivity rate has come down to 0.28%.

