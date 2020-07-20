Covid-19: Centre warns against use of N95 masks with valved respirator

The Center has cautioned against the use of N95 valved respirator masks as they do not prevent the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus, responsible for Covid-19 infections.

In a letter to state governments, the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) has favoured the use of home-made protective cover for face and mouth to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask,” DGHS Rajiv Garg said in a letter to principal secretaries of state governments and union territories.

“In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N95 masks,” he said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan pitched for the use of a triple-layer mask made out of cotton cloth. “The N95 mask fitted with a perforated respirator does not comply with the rules adopted to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Vardhan said.

He urged everyone to use a triple-layer mask made of cloth and encourage others to do the same.

The Centre had earlier issued an advisory for use of home-made protective cover for the face and mouth to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The advisory said that such covers must be washed and cleaned each day and that only cotton cloth must be used.