Covid-19 community spread has started in India: IMA Chairman

With over 11 lakh people being affected with Covid-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is of the view that community spread has started in India and the situation is pretty bad.

"This is now an exponential growth. Every day the number of cases is increasing by more than around 30,000. This is really a bad situation for the country. There are so many factors connected with it but overall this is now spreading to rural areas. This is a bad sign. It now shows a community spread," Dr V K Monga, the Chairman of IMA Hospital Board of India told ANI.

On Monday, India saw a record single-day jump of 40,425 Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally past the 11-lakh mark, while the total number of recoveries crossed 7 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 fatalities reported in one day.

The data updated at 8 am on Monday showed that the total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 11,18,043.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 11-lakh mark, just three days after it crossed the ten-lakh mark.

Concurring with the IMA chairman, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman of Centre for Chest Surgers at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital said he was not only a 100 percent certain there was community spread but that it has been there for some time. "This should not come as a surprise. It is not a new discovery, the IMA has only stated it for everyone to see," he said.

Dr Monga further said that the Covid-19 is penetrating into towns and villages where it will be very difficult to control the situation. "In Delhi, we were able to contain it, but what about interior parts of the country in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Madhya Pradesh (which may be the new hotspots)?” he asked.

Dr Monga cautioned that these issues are very important and the state governments should take full care and seek help of the Central government to control the situation.