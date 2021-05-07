Covid-19 crisis: Centre mulls Rs 1 lakh crore pandemic pool to aid uninsured patients, jobless citizens

The Centre is reportedly considering a Rs 1 lakh crore Covid-19 pool to financially aid uninsured people faced with health-related hardships or those who have lost jobs due to the ongoing pandemic.

The plan to aid a large chunk of the Indian population with income support and financial assistance for hospitalisation costs is still at the assessment stage, according to sources cited in a Mint report.

The Centre is currently engaged in talks with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up the pool, an official was quoted as saying. The creation of the pool will be anchored around key parameters, such as the number of positive cases, the proportion of cases requiring hospitalization, costs involved at various stages of infection and demographics of the population most affected by the virus, among others.

The government is likely to chip in with at least half the pool’s total corpus initially, with the rest coming from health insurers. Life insurance firms are likely to come into the fold at a later stage.

The talks come at a time when a crushing second wave of the virus has hit India’s economy hard, squeezed household income and stretched health infrastructure to the limit.

The country will need to spend an additional Rs 5.5-lakh crore to mitigate the potentially larger impact of the pandemic on work, incomes, food security, health and education, according to recommendations made in a study conducted by Azim Premji University. The authors of the study also recommended a slew of other measures, including direct cash transfers and expanding the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Although the government’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for the extremely poor covers basic health insurance for around 100 million people, a major part of India’s population still remains uninsured.

The RBI has also taken stock of the worsening Covid situation in the country, making available an additional Rs 50,000-crore credit facility earlier this week to banks, specifically for easy lending to Covid vaccine manufacturers, importers, or suppliers of vaccines, hospitals, medical oxygen and ventilator makers and even patients in need of treatment.