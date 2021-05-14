Covid-19 crisis: Here's all you need to know about Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat 'black fungus'

The number of cases of the deadly fungal infection, Mucormycosis, being reported is increasing rapidly as India continues its battle against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai alone has reported more than 111 Covid-19 survivors being getting treated for Mucormycosis.

However, Amphotericin B injections, used in treating the infection, is hardly available in the country.

“Suddenly, the quantities [sought] have doubled and the companies producing the drug say there is no stock,” said Girish Bhat, managing director of Medihauxe Pharma P, to The Hindu.

What is Amphotericin B?

Amphotericin B is an anti-fungal medication that is used to treat serious or life-threatening fungal infections. It works towards slowing the growth of the fungi that caused the infection.

Since it has some serious side-effects, it is not advised to use for less serious fungal infections in patients with a normal immune system.

How is Amphotericin B used in treating Mucormycosis in Covid-19 patients?

Amphotericin B is used to treat the Covid-19 patients who are now suffering from Mucormycosis, commonly known as ‘black fungus’. It is usually injected into the vein of the patient suffering from Mucormycosis. The doses per day range from four to six, depending on the weight of the patient. The treatment goes on for 21 days for some patients.

Since many testing positive for Covid-19 are getting infected by Mucormycosis, the demand for Amphotericin B injections has increased suddenly.

Usually, these injections cost Rs 7,800 for a 50-mg vial across brands. However, due to rising demand, it is being sold for more than Rs 14,000.