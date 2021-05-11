Covid-19 crisis | Huge dip in vaccination in rural India while cases rise: Report

Almost two-third of total districts in the country are reporting a 20 percent increase in Covid-19 positivity rate while there’s a huge dip in vaccination, an Indian Express report stated.

An analysis of districtwise data, obtained by the publication, reveals that districts showing surging positive cases and at least more than 50 percent dip in vaccination are from rural parts of the country. This indicates that the national vaccination programme is missing out on this crucial sector.

As many as 306 districts were reporting a 20 percent increase in positive cases between May 3 and May 7. To control the situation, the Centre planned to follow the UK model, where vaccination will be done at a faster rate while imposing strict containment zones. However, since the new norms kicked in on May 1 — dual pricing and inoculation for everyone above 18 years — these 306 districts saw as much as 67 percent dip in vaccination.

Read | How India should expand its Covid-19 vaccination drive

Between April 24 and April 30, 77.23 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were given in these 306 districts. This dropped to 60.51 lakh between May 1 and May 7.

The report also points out that increased vaccination was reported between May 1 and May 7 in 101 surge districts and 19.11 lakh doses were given in total. But increased vaccination was taking place in very limited states as 40 percent of those doses were given to Delhi and Haryana.

Between May 1 and May 7, most districts of Odisha, Karnataka and Maharashtra saw more than 50 percent drop in vaccination.

South district (Sikkim), East Singhbhum district (Jharkhand), Udupi district (Karnataka), Satara (Maharashtra), Sambalpur district (Odisha), and Bargarh (Odisha) were the top six districts to report more than 70 percent drop in Covid-19 vaccination since May 1.