Covid-19 crisis: NDA ally Jitan Ram Manjhi calls for PM Modi’s photo on death certificates too

Former Bihar chief minister and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday chimed in on the debate over the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on vaccine certificates, saying that his photographs “should also be put on death certificates of Covid-19 victims”.

“If you are so fond of putting photographs on the vaccine certificate, then the photo should be put on the death certificate too. Only this will be fair,” the head of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS), part of the ruling NDA alliance in the state, wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The comment was Manjhi’s second on the subject, following another tweet on Sunday after being vaccinated with a second dose of Covaxin that suggested it might be more appropriate to have the President’s photograph on the certificates as the constitutional head of the country. He added that the prime minister’s picture should be accompanied by those of the President and the states’ chief ministers.

को-वैक्सीन का दूसरा डोज़ के उपरांत मुझे प्रमाण-पत्र दिया गया जिसमें प्रधानमंत्री की तस्वीर लगी है।

देश में संवैधानिक संस्थाओं के सर्वेसर्वा राष्ट्रपति हैं इस नाते उसमें राष्ट्रपति की तस्वीर होनी चाहिए,वैसे तस्वीर ही लगानी है तो राष्ट्रपति के अलावा P.M स्थानीय C.M की भी तस्वीर हो। — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) May 23, 2021

The state governments of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have replaced the prime minister's photographs with those of their chief ministers, arguing that the move was justified as states were being made to bear the financial burden of vaccinating their citizens. Rajasthan’s health minister Raghu Sharma has also objected to the PM's photograph on the certificates for similar reasons.

Opposition parties have argued that Modi’s photograph on vaccine certificates hands the ruling party undue credit for vaccinating the 18-44 age bracket, while dumping the responsibility on individual states.

“If someone wants to take credit, then he should also be ready to face abuse for deaths as well. Why should others get the abuse?” HMAS spokesperson Danish Rizwan said in a video tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended the use of Modi’s photograph on vaccine certificates. “Anyone who has objections over Prime Minister’s photograph on vaccination certificates should realise that it was because of PM Modi’s leadership that Covid-19 vaccines were made in such a short span of time and his photograph has instilled confidence among people to take the jab,” state spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said to The Hindu.