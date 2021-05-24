Covid-19 crisis: Vaccine shortage leads to 'insider-outsider' friction in rural Rajasthan

The desperate scramble for vaccines as the second Covid-19 wave creeps into rural Rajasthan has widened the rift between “insiders” and “outsiders” in the state’s villages.

The police were called on Saturday after locals of Jajod village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district complained that most of the people who were set to receive jabs at its government vaccination centre were not residents of the village, The Indian Express reported.

Of the 80 people between the ages of 18 and 44 who were to be vaccinated on Saturday, villagers discovered that most were outsiders. “Some had even come from other districts such as Churu, Bikaner and Nagaur,” Mahavir Ranwa, husband of the village sarpanch Suman Devi, told the daily.

The severe drought of vaccines has forced people in the state to book slots in other districts, which are sometimes hundreds of kilometres away from where they stay. The need for those above the age of 45 years to register online had also made it difficult for rural communities to register for vaccination — a problem the government has tried to remedy by allowing on-site registration for 18-44 year-olds from today.

Jajod’s administration held talks with the villagers who had forced authorities to call off the morning session of vaccination, and set up a fresh session in the afternoon. Despite informing only locals about the session, Ranwa said outsiders still rushed in from other districts. He added that this happened every time vaccine slots opened up on the CoWIN portal.

Despite resistance from villagers, authorities could not stop people from neighbouring districts from getting vaccinated at centres in villages like Jajod, the paper quoted Laxmangarh Sub-Divisional Officer Kulraj Meena as saying, adding that district administration had brought the state government up to speed about the situation.

In Jaipur, the demand for slots was over 10 times what was available and slots were gone in minutes with only the fastest able to book any, Project Director (Immunisation) Raghuraj Singh told the daily.