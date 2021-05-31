Covid-19 curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till June 10

The Covid-19 lockdown in Andhra Pradesh has been extended till June 10. The curfew relaxation timings would remain the same, from 6 AM to 12 noon.

The state recorded 7,943 positive Covid-19 cases, out of the 83,461 samples tested from Sunday to Monday morning. This is a major drop in the daily addition, from 20,937 cases reported 10 days back.

In a review meeting on the prevailing pandemic situation and the vaccination status on Monday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy directed the officials to vaccinate the students going abroad for studies and also the people traveling overseas on work visas and provide them a certificate stating so.

Officials explained that the Covid-19 positivity rate which was at 25.56 per cent on May 16 is now about 16 per cent. They added that active cases have reduced from two lakhs to 1.6 lakh. The recovery rate has also significantly improved from 84.32 per cent on May 7 to 90 per cent at present.

Compared to 19,175 calls earlier to the 104 services, it was only 3,803 calls on May 29, which indicates that active cases have reduced in all the districts, officials stated. The daily requirement of medical oxygen has also decreased to 490 metric tonnes.

'Black fungus'

At least 1,179 'Black fungus' cases have been reported in the state, out of which 1,068 patients are under treatment, 97 people recovered and 14 died.

Investigations revealed 'black fungus' infection in 40 people who were not infected with Covid-19. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the required injections and tablets were available to the infected.

Officials informed the CM that they have till now identified 92 orphans whose parents succumbed to Covid-19 and that Rs 10 lakh was deposited in the accounts of 43 children. The Chief Minister advised that the money be invested in schemes with good returns so that it will meet their monthly needs.