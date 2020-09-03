Covid-19 death toll continues to rise in Delhi, Karnataka

Karnataka and Delhi are the only two states with a steady increase in Covid-19 deaths for the past three weeks, even though there are few other states with high mortality numbers.

Five states: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh account for nearly 70% of India’s 67,000 plus deaths.

“But only two of them, Delhi and Karnataka show a weekly increase in the death toll for the past three weeks. In Delhi, there is a sudden spurt in the active cases and deaths that increased by nearly 50% in the last three weeks while in Karnataka there is a 9.5% increase in death rates,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said here on Thursday.

On the contrary, in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the death rates have declined by 18%, 11.5% and 4.5% respectively, though in absolute numbers the toll continues to be significant in these states.

The number of fresh novel coronavirus 2019 infections crossed the 80,000-mark for the first time on Thursday with the recording of 83,883 new cases officially. The total death count stands at 67,376 out of which 1043 were added in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 38.5 lakhs, out of which 8 lakhs are active.

Nearly 62% of these active cases come from five states – Maharashtra (25%), Andhra Pradesh (12.5%), Karnataka (12%), Uttar Pradesh (7%) and Tamil Nadu (6.5%).

Bhushan said though the numbers looked big and alarming because of India’s population size, on a weekly basis there is actually a drop in active case numbers in the big states in the previous three weeks. India has one of the world’s lowest active cases per million population.

Barring the recent surge in Delhi, the spike in the number could also be attributed to the increased level of testing as India carried out more than 11 lakh tests in the past 24 hours. Nearly 56% of them are more sensitive RT-PCR tests while 44% are less sensitive rapid antigen tests.

Asked about the rate of infections among healthcare workers including doctors, Bhushan said five states including Karnataka and one union territory were the causes of worries because of high positivity rate among healthcare workers.

They are Telangana (18%), Maharashtra (16%), Delhi (14%), Karnataka (13%), Puducherry (12%) and Punjab (11%). These states have been told to review the infection control systems in the hospitals, introducing a buddy-pair system for the nurses and examine the localities where the staff live.

On the Delhi situation, Bhushan said, "The national capital saw a decline of both active cases and deaths but there has been a rise in the past few weeks. There has been active engagement with Delhi government again over the recent surge and we are taking steps."

There were 10,596 active Covid-19 cases on August 1, which rose to 15,870 on September 1. The number of active cases peaked to 28,329 on June 27 but tapered off to 10,705 by July 31.

On August 4, it dropped below the 10,000-mark for the first time since May 30 and stood at 9,897. But just when it seemed the number might drop further, it started rising again with an increase in new cases.