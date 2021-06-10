Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra jump by 1,915 after portal update

Maharashtra Covid deaths jump by 1,915 after update

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 10 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 22:46 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Covid-19 toll in Maharashtra jumped by 1,915 on Thursday with the addition of deaths that have been reported for a week’s time.

During the last 24 hours, the state reported 393 deaths and 12,207 fresh cases.

Besides, the 1,522 deaths that have been reported in the state over a week’s time have been added to the Covid portal, according to the Public Health Department.

This pushed the state’s toll from 1,01,833 on Wednesday to 1,03,748 on Thursday.

Out of the 1522 deaths, 573 occurred in Thane, 244 in Pune, 86 in Nashik, 67 in Ahmednagar, 58 in Nanded, 57 in Beed, 57 in Yavatmal, 50 in Raigad, 42 in Nagpur, 40 in Jalna, 36 in Kolhapur, 33 in Buldhana, 32 in Sangli, 21 in Akola, 18 in Palghar, 18 in Satara, 15 in Chandrapur, 12 in Ratnagiri, 10 in Aurangabad, 10 in Gondia, 9 in Nandurbar, 8 in Parbhani, 8 in Solapur, 5 in Hingoli, 5 in Osmanabad, 2 in Gadchiroli, 2 in Latur, 1 in Amravati, 1 in Dhule, 1 in Sindhudurg and 1 in Wardha.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,60,643.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19

