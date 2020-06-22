COVID-19 deaths spike by 445; Delhi now second worst-hit as national toll nears 14,000

India’s COVID-19 fatalities registered a massive spike on Monday as 445 patients succumbed to the disease in a single-day, taking the death toll to 13,699.

COVID-19 infections continued to surge in the country as Delhi overtook Tamil Nadu to emerge as the second worst-hit state with 59,746 confirmed cases and 2,175 fatalities.

According to the Health Ministry figures released on Monday morning, India had 4,25,282 confirmed cases of the disease out of which 2,37,196 had recovered and discharged from hospitals.

A separate DH COVID-19 Tracker put the total confirmed cases at 4,27,590 and the death toll at 13,732 at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Goa reported its first COVID-19 death as an 85-year-old man from Morlem in North Goa succumbed to the disease at a government hospital on Monday.

The Health Ministry said India had the lowest COVID-19 cases per lakh population in the world despite the high population density.

“For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67,” the Ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.

This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the Government along with the States and UTs took for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19, the Ministry said in a statement.

Bihar, which has been reporting approximately 150 new cases every day, has started testing for COVID-19 utilising the state-of-the-art COBAS-6800 machine that can test 1500 samples per day. The machine, installed at the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, has enhanced the testing capabilities from existing 2,000 samples per day to 3,500 samples per day.

The Health Ministry also lauded special efforts taken by the Punjab government to reduce mortality among vulnerable groups such has persons suffering from cardiac or renal disease, hypertension, diabetes by offering them government quarantine facilities outside their containment zones till the restrictions in their locality are relaxed.